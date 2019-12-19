Top Pakistani Dramas on Google’s List of 2019

Pakistani dramas are being watched all over the world. Users have easy access to them thanks to the latest technology. The entertainment industry is working hard to attract its viewers. The top dramas in Pakistan can only be the ones that offer the best. Before all else comes the best stuff. Another plus is the beautiful presentation of this material on the phone. Actors are working hard to do their best. The technicians give these dramas their all too. That is what it makes Pakistani Dramas best in the world.

Mere Pass Tum Ho

Writer: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Director: Nadeem Baig

Producer: Six Sigma Plus

The most watched drama at the moment is Mere Pass Tum Ho. It’s broadcasting at Ary Digital. All previous records of ratings were smashed by Mere Pass Tum Ho. Most good dramas set these records this year. Mere Pass Tum Ho also holds the viewers ‘ attention. The general public enjoys the dialogs of Mere Pass Tum Ho. The characters have become so popular that dramas are becoming uncommon.

The city’s talk is about the mind blowing events. Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui made this drama a joy for viewers to watch. This drama was so well directed by Nadeem Baig. People feel that they are part of the characters ‘ lives. This is the only Ary drama that dominates every week in social media. On social media and other sites, it is debated. It’s worth considering

This drama presented the audience with different angles to entertain. Because our people are never too late to bring the fun element of any movie or drama, people feel like they are part of the characters ‘ lives after such an amazing beginning of this drama.

Current Rating of This Drama

4.83

4.8 rating

4.83 out of 5 stars (based on 380 reviews)

Excellent 89%

Very good 8%

Average 1%

Poor 1%

Terrible 1%

Alif

Writer: Umera Ahmed

Director: Haseeb Hasan

Producer: Epic Entertainment

Alif was this year’s most awaited drama. Alif is based on the popular novel by Umera Ahmed. Another factor viewers looked forward to this drama was the return of Hamza Ali Abbasi. After a long break, he made a comeback on television. His storyline was the most important element and Alif’s biggest attraction. Alif also has a spiritual and religious element, like many other dramas penned by Umera Ahmed. These elements resonate with the viewers when done right.

While Alif has only been on air for a couple of weeks, it is one of Geo’s most watched and liked drama already. The audiences enjoy watching the leading characters ‘ journeys. There was also a beautiful shot of the action. The dialogs and characters of Alif have completely won over the viewers. The spectators love the success of Hamza Ali Abbasi and Sajal Aly. This drama continues to give the viewers something to look forward to every week. Just as the story moves on, Alif gets better. As the story progresses, Alif is expected to get even more attention and support from the audience. It’s now Pakistan’s biggest drama. Alif airs on Geo Entertainment.

Current Rating of This Drama

4.68

4.7 rating

4.68 out of 5 stars (based on 254 reviews)

Excellent 82%

Very good 11%

Average 2%

Poor 1%

Terrible 4%

Ehd e Wafa

Writer: Mustafa Afridi

Director: Saife Hassan

Producer: MD Productions/ ISPR

Ehd-e-Wafa provides full entertainment for the children. This one does not deal with marital issues, unlike other dramas. Ehd-e-Wafa is coping with four friends ‘ trip. These mates come from different backgrounds altogether. Each track has something new and refreshing to offer. Some of the performances are amazing. The excellent performances by Zara Noor Abbas, Ahad Raza Mir, Ahmed Ali Akbar and Wahaj Ali are being loved by many. The skillful direction of Saife Hasan renders this drama a must-see. Unlike other ISPR-directed dramas, this one does not focus entirely on the army men’s lives, which is another refreshing change. On Hum Tv and PTV Studio, Ehd-e-Wafa airs.

Current Rating of This Drama

4.58

4.6 rating

4.58 out of 5 stars (based on 199 reviews)

Excellent 78%

Very good 11%

Average 6%

Poor 2%

Terrible 3%

Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb

Writer: Hashim Nadeem

Director: Farooq Rind

Producer: MD Productions/ Moomal Productions

Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb has another story to deliver. It also has few of the best results. Recently the leading actors have done so well. It also has ample loops, twists and turns to keep intact the curiosity of the viewers. Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb is the sort of drama that holds the viewers hooked. The explanation for this is the plot. There’s suspense and substance in it.

Original stories also come up with Hashim Nadeem. His tales are different from any other. Sure one of them is Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb. The performance of Zahid Ahmed in this drama was praised as one of his career’s best performances. By being one of a kind murder, mystery and suspense, Ishq Zah-e-Naseeb proved to be another feather in Hum Tv’s hat.

Pakistani dramas are iconic and colossal strides over the past years, raised the bar of innovation, quality writing and realism. Now a days, dramas have become the depiction of our daily lives and as natural as air. Pakistani dramas doesn’t only being watched in Pakistani but also have a large fan club outside Pakistan as well.