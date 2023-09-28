Meta Announces Quest 3, Ray-Ban Smart Glasses and AI Chatbots

During its annual product conference held in Menlo Park, California, Mark Zuckerberg introduced several significant innovations. Meta introduced AI-powered chatbots, a cutting-edge mixed-reality headset Quest 3, and the latest Ray-Ban smart glasses. Here are the key highlights from the event:

Meta Quest 3:

Meta unveiled the Quest 3, marking its debut in mainstream headsets designed for mixed-reality experiences. This advanced headset boasts double the graphic processing power of its predecessor. The Quest 3 will see the introduction of more than 100 new and upgraded game titles within the year, many of which will incorporate immersive mixed reality features.

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming will be available on the Quest platform in December. It will offer access to popular titles like Halo Infinite and Minecraft Legends. The Quest 3 is set to hit the market with a starting price of $499.99. It will begin shipping on October 10.

AI Chatbots and Stickers:

Meta introduced over two dozen chatbots designed to operate seamlessly within its suite of social media applications. A standout feature was Meta AI, a conversational assistant available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. It is capable of delivering real-time information and generating photo-realistic images based on user text prompts. Meta has teamed up with Microsoft’s Bing search to provide information sourced from the internet.

Additionally, Meta announced the launch of 28 AI chatbots with personalities modelled after celebrities such as Bear Grylls, Chloe Kim, and Josh Richards, among others. The company also introduced Meta AI Studio, an accessible platform for developers to create customized AI chatbots. These chatbots will have profiles on Instagram and Facebook. Users will have the ability to engage with them on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

The chatbots and AI Studio will launch in beta in the United States this Wednesday. Furthermore, Meta rolled out a tool that generates AI stickers using Llama 2 and the firm’s image generation model, Emu, based on user prompts. This feature will gradually roll out to select English-language users in WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories over the next month.

Ray-Ban Smart Glasses:

Meta also introduced the latest generation of Ray-Ban smart glasses. The glasses cost $299 and will begin shipping on October 17. These smart glasses enable users to livestream directly to their followers on Facebook and Instagram. They also incorporate Meta AI, offering users information about items they are looking at.