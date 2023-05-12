Meta Introduces AI Sandbox For Advertisers

The tech giant, Meta has recently announced an AI Sandbox for advertisers. It will help them create alternative copies, and background generation via text prompts. It will also be used for image cropping for Facebook and Instagram ads.

Meta AI Sandbox Introduced To Test Generative Ads

The first feature will let all brands develop different variations of the same copy for different audiences. Moreover, it will try to keep the core message of the ad. The background generation feature will make it easier to create different assets for a campaign. In addition to that, there will be an image cropping feature to help companies create visuals in different aspect ratios for different mediums including social posts, stories, or short videos like Reels.

According to the company, these features are available to selected advertisers at the moment and it will roll out to more advertisers in July. It was said in a blog post:

“Currently, we’re working with a small group of advertisers to quickly gather feedback that we can use to make these products even better. In July, we will begin gradually expanding access to more advertisers with plans to add some of these features into our products later this year”

Meta’s announcement regarding this AI Sandbox came after the company’s CTO Andrew Bosworth stated last month that the company was darting to use generative AI tech for ads. Bosworth stated in an interview:

“[I] expect we’ll start seeing some of them [commercialization of the tech] this year. We just created a new team, the generative AI team, a couple of months ago; they are very busy. It’s probably the area that I’m spending the most time [in], as well as Mark Zuckerberg and [Chief Product Officer] Chris Cox,”

Meta has been releasing some lightweight generative AI features for advertisers together with some ad tech startups heavily leaning into it. Let’s see how will this sandbox benefit the advertisers. Will it be able to help advertisers build campaigns? Time will tell.

