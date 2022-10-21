Meta introduces ‘Reels’ and other feature in Facebook Groups

Today, Facebook is hosting its sixth annual Communities Summit, which brings together internal specialists and group administrators to talk about the newest group tools, tricks, and more. As usual, Facebook also revealed a number of new group features at the event, such as Reels, view-only chats, configurable member profile displays, and new tools for sharing Stories.

Before sharing a Reel in a group, Facebook users will have the same editing options as on Instagram, including the ability to add custom audio, effects, and text.

“Through creative and entertaining videos, Reels in Groups gives you the opportunity to voice your opinion in your communities. Picture members of a makeup-obsessed group imparting the newest tips and beauty discoveries to one another. Group administrators and members can also add artistic components to their movies before sharing them, such as audio, text overlays, and effects”, said Meta.

But groups will also get some new features besides Reels soon. Members of a group, for example, will be able to post information about a public event to an Instagram Story. The platform will also allow users to define a “About Me” description that will be displayed to other group members as well as a message-opening indicator.

Facebook Groups continue to be a crucial component, despite recent declines in overall involvement, with the majority of users currently participating in at least 15 groups.