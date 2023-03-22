Meta’s Horizon Worlds VR social network is Getting Quests

According to the latest reports, Meta’s Horizon Worlds is getting quests that have something to do with the VR Social network. These are actually in-game missions with rewards that might make Meta’s experiences more entertaining. Advertisement Meta’s Horizon Worlds Will Be Getting New Quests

The new quests are under testing right now. The amazing part is that you can complete certain tasks in a given world in order to earn in-game rewards like your avatar clothes. The point worth mentioning here is that Meta’s test is taking place in an experience called Giant Mini Paddle Golf. It is set in a whimsical mini golf course where you paddle to whack a ball toward each hole. If you’re in the test, you can even access the quests screen from a new icon next to your profile picture. After completing a quest on that screen, you can get a prize.

Let me tell you that completing quests in Giant Mini Paddle Golf will let you get various nautically-themed pieces of clothes for your avatars. However, it’s easy to check how quests could be used in other experiences and offer themed rewards to match. I’m also expecting a grim future where big brands create worlds, quests, and special items in order to promote themselves in Meta’s metaverse. Advertisement