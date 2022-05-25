Mi Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro launches with up to 36Hrs of Battery Life

The Mi Band 7 and Redmi Buds 4 Pro launched today. The new fitness band is available in two versions: standard and NFC. In comparison to the Mi Band 6, it has a larger AMOLED touch display. Xiaomi has also included several health monitoring capabilities, such as heart rate tracking and SpO2 measuring, in the band. The Redmi Buds 4 Pro is said to provide 360-degree surround sound and a battery life of up to 36 hours. There is also a transparency mode for active noise cancellation (ANC).

With 120 training modes, four professional sports modes, automatic workout recognition, the ability to arrange competitions with friends, and more, fitness monitoring has never been better.

The Redmi Buds 4 Pro earbuds have a 10mm aluminum-magnesium alloy moving coil diaphragm and a 6mm titanium moving coil diaphragm for crystal clean sound, powerful bass, and 360-degree surround sound. They’re said to include noise suppression up to 43dB and a transparency mode. For a clear calling experience, the earphones contain microphones that use a noise reduction algorithm.

According to Xiaomi, the Redmi Buds 4 Pro have a low latency mode (59ms) that activates automatically when the connected device enters gaming mode. The buds are said to provide 9 hours of listening, while the earphones can last up to 36 hours with noise cancelling turned off.