Microsoft offered Sony a 10 year Deal to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation

Microsoft has offered Sony a new deal that would keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for 10 years. According to a report from the New York Times, Microsoft offered the deal to Sony on November 11, and it’s still just an offer at this stage. Sony has declined to comment on the deal yet.

Multiple Microsoft executives, including Xbox boss Phil Spencer, have claimed that Call of Duty will be available on Play station even after acquiring Activision Blizzard. He also revealed that a “longer-term commitment that Sony would be comfortable with [and] regulators would be comfortable with.”

Sony has argued that Microsoft owning Activision would limit options for gamers and give Xbox an unfair advantage in the industry. Microsoft has made it clear that it wants to bring games like Call of Duty, Overwatch 2, and Diablo to Game Pass eventually. However, Call of Duty in particular wouldn’t come to the subscription service for “a number of years” due to a pre-existing deal between Sony and Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft has also claimed that this acquisition is “really about mobile,” leaning into the value of Activision’s King, which owns mobile megahits like Candy Crush and has a huge presence on the platform – a platform Xbox is investing more into, with the company now working on its own app store.

