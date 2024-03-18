PlayStation enthusiasts, get ready to start saving because a new Sony gaming console might be on the horizon. Recently leaked documents from a PlayStation game developer portal suggest that Sony is preparing to launch the PS5 Pro just in time for the 2024 holiday season.

The leaked documents were first reported by the YouTube channel Moore’s Law is Dead. Insider Gaming, a video game news outlet, claims to have seen the documents and verified that the leaked information is indeed legitimate.

The PS5 Pro is Reportedly Coming in 2024 Holiday Season

While a late 2024 release seems plausible, there’s a chance of delays, especially considering the availability of first-party game releases. This means that the PS5 Pro might not hit the shelves in time for Christmas. Nonetheless, the leaked documents suggest that the wait for the new PlayStation won’t be too long.

What Can Gamers Expect from the PS5 Pro?

The leaked documents from the Sony PlayStation developer portal not only hint at a potential release schedule but also reveal some intriguing specifications for the PS5 Pro.

Insider Gaming reports that the PS5 Pro will offer “improved and consistent FPS at 4K resolution, a new ‘performance mode’ for 8K resolution, and accelerated ray tracing.” The documents also mention PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution or PSSR, which is believed to be Sony’s in-house machine-learning solution for upscaling images.

Of particular note in the leaked documents is the comparison to the previous generation of PlayStation. Insider Gaming’s report indicates that the PS5 Pro will render games 45% faster than the PS5.

As highlighted by PCMag, the alleged GPU performance of the PS5 Pro is stated to be 67 TFLOPs for 16-bit floating point calculations, which translates to an estimated 33.5 TFLOPs of FP32 compute performance. This represents a significant performance increase over the existing PS5, which is a 10.28-teraflop console.

The Verge adds that the PS5 Pro’s rumoured 3x performance increase over the PlayStation 5, along with the 2x to 3x increase in ray tracing performance, is a substantial upgrade. In some cases, the leaked documentation even suggests that the ray tracing performance could be as much as 4x that of its predecessor.

While these leaked details are exciting, it’s essential to remember that they are not yet official. As such, it’s advisable to approach them with cautious optimism until Sony makes an official announcement.