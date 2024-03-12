Sony Xperia 1 VI, 5 VI, and 10 VI: RAM Configurations Revealed

Sony is gearing up for the release of its trio of smartphones for 2024: the Xperia 1 VI, the flagship of the lineup; the Xperia 5 VI, a compact flagship; and the Xperia 10 VI, positioned as a mid-range option. Recent leaks have shed light on the RAM configurations that will be available for these upcoming devices.

Starting with the Xperia 1 VI, prospective buyers will have the choice between two RAM options: 12GB or 16GB. The former matches the amount found in its predecessor, the Xperia 1 V, while the latter offers even greater memory capacity.

Moving on to the Xperia 5 VI, it will be equipped with 8GB of RAM, similar to its predecessor, the Xperia 5 V. However, this may come as a disappointment to some, considering the device’s otherwise flagship-level specifications. In today’s market, 8GB of RAM is considered upper-midrange at best.

Finally, the Xperia 10 VI will be available in two variants. The base model will feature 6GB of RAM, while there will also be an option for 8 GB. Interestingly, this further accentuates the disparity, as the Xperia 5 VI’s RAM matches that of Sony’s mid-range offering.

Last year, rumours suggested that the Xperia 1 VI would debut at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. However, MWC came and went without any announcement from Sony, and the company did not even have a presence at the event. As a result, it remains unclear when Sony’s next smartphones will be officially unveiled. Rest assured, we will keep you informed as soon as more information becomes available.

