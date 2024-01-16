In November, Microsoft announced the availability of Copilot Pro for Microsoft 365, but at the time, many customers were not eligible to purchase it. Now, after roughly two months, Microsoft is expanding access to its Copilot for Microsoft 365 services. The company now allows more enterprise and business customers to buy it.

Microsoft is making its Copilot for Microsoft 365 accessible to a broader audience. It will cost $30 per user per month. This includes Office 365 E3 and E5 users, as well as Microsoft 365 Business Standard and Premium customers—going beyond the initial limitation to Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 users only. Moreover, Microsoft is removing the previous requirement of a minimum purchase of 300 seats.

In addition to this expansion, Microsoft is introducing a version of Copilot for Microsoft 365 tailored for consumers. It is available at $20 per user per month for both Family and Personal subscriptions.

Empowering Developers: Microsoft Opens Doors for More Users with Copilot Pro

The move to open up Copilot for Microsoft 365 to a wider user base has been welcomed by industry analysts, including Rob Sanfilippo from Directions on Microsoft, who sees this as a positive step in fostering user awareness and obtaining valuable feedback for further improvements.

Microsoft has undergone changes in branding and availability plans for its various Copilot AI assistants over the past year. Initially, Microsoft officials had committed to making Copilot available to specific user groups. The company later dropped the idea of making Copilot for Microsoft 365 available to anyone other than M365 E3 and E5 customers willing to buy a minimum of 300 seats through their Microsoft representatives.

In recent months, Microsoft conducted private testing of Copilots with select small- and midsize business (SMB) customers and some consumers. As of now, Copilot for Microsoft 365 is available to customers via Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) channel, and individuals with Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions can add “Copilot Pro” for $20 per user per month.

It is available through the Microsoft Store. Copilot Pro will work with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote on PC, Mac, and iPad. It is expected to include a Copilot GPT builder in the near future. It will allow customers to create customized Copilots tailored for specific topics..

Microsoft assures that the basic Copilot will continue to be offered at no additional charge. Additionally, it appears that Bing Chat Enterprise, another version of Copilot, may also continue to be available with commercial data protection for Entra ID account users. Microsoft is extending the Semantic Index for Copilot to Office 365 users with a paid Copilot license. It will enhance the system’s ability to create personalized and relevant responses by mapping the data and content in an organization.