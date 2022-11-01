Microsoft indicates it will retain ‘Call of Duty’ on PlayStation

Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox, has stated Microsoft’s future plans for Call of Duty on PlayStation platforms. In a recent podcast interview, Spencer discussed the future of first-person shooter games.

According to a report, Spencer stated, “Our objective is that we continue to release ‘Call of Duty’ on PlayStation as long as there are PlayStations out there to ship to”.

That would be a repetition of previous comments made by Microsoft, who frequently stated their intention to treat COD similarly to how they treated the immensely popular multiplatform game Minecraft after acquiring it and keeping it that way, making it available on ostensible competitors like PlayStation and Nintendo. In theory, everyone is meant to benefit from an agreement like that.

The potential competitive advantage Microsoft could obtain by including Call of Duty into its Game Pass subscription system has been another concern for regulators.

If it did, Microsoft could continue to release COD for the PlayStation with the customary £70 upfront fee while also making it available to Xbox owners who already have Game Pass at no additional cost.

Sony stated at the time that “huge negative implications” resulted from Activision titles like COD being under Microsoft’s control.

Microsoft retaliated, saying: “Given its position as the market leader in consoles, it makes zero commercial sense for Microsoft to remove Call of Duty from PlayStation.”