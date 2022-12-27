Advertisement

According to some latest reports, a new, and cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass may be coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users in the future. Currently, there are two tiers of Xbox Game Pass. The first one is the standard tier, which runs at $10 a month. There is another premium tier, dubbed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which runs at $15 a month. However, a new survey suggests that a cheaper, ad-filled version will release soon.

Xbox to Launch A Cheaper Game Pass Soon

Although the survey doesn’t have a name, it looks like it would come with Xbox Live Gold like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The upcoming tier will be cheaper than the standard tier. However, it will come with ads. In addition to ads, the tier would be made cheaper by tweaking the subscription service’s biggest feature.

The big appeal of the Xbox Game Pass is the ability to play Xbox Game Studios’ games at launch. This new tier would take this formula and give subscribers access to the same games six months after their launch. Meanwhile, there would also be ads in these games to further reduce the price. Additionally, the reports suggest that Microsoft will implement dynamic and personalized ads in games.

At the moment of publishing, Xbox has not revealed anything regarding this. However, we will update you as soon as we will get more information about it.

