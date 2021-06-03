Microsoft is Reportedly Announcing ‘Next Generation of Windows’ on 24 June

Microsoft spread out invites for a launch event on June 24, where it is supposed to reveal what is next for Windows. The invitation to announce “the next generation of Windows” comes a week after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella hinted at the future of the Windows operating system in its keynote presentation during the Build 2021 developer conference.

“We will shortly be sharing one of Windows’ most important improvements of the past decade to provide developers and creators more economic opportunities,“ added Nadella. Check full details in a video.

The next generation of the Windows operating system launch is a highly awaited event for users. Windows is the most common personal computer operating system, but it’s substantial revamp is required. The company working internally on “Sun Valley” on the major Windows 10 user interface update. In the Holiday 2021 season, a significant UI update is expected to come. Windows 10 will include a new Start menu and taskbar layout, icons, audio, app designs, and fluid animation with the Sun Valley project. Microsoft has also been told that it can upgrade the Windows App store.

Microsoft’s Modern Life, Search & Devices Group, Corporate Vice President Yusuf Mehdi also indicated in his latest announcement that on 24 June the company would introduce a new Windows version.

The latest version expected to launch as Windows 11, according to leak reports. It will include visual modifications like redesigned icons, a better file explorer, and better audio compatibility for Bluetooth. Some aspects of the revised Windows are suspected of being copied from Windows 10X, which has been obsoleted.

The major Windows event from Microsoft is going to run live on June 24 for viewers starting at 11 a.m. ET (or around 8:00 pm EST).

