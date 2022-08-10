Microsoft Marks OneDrive’s 15th Anniversary With A Redesign

Microsoft OneDrive is a file hosting service that was launched in 2007. Recently, OneDrive has completed 15 years of service due to which Microsoft is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a redesign and new features.

Microsoft recently marked OneDrive’s 15th anniversary with a new landing page, called OneDrive Home. The all-new landing page is designed to improve the user experience. Some of the new changes brought to OneDrive have been mentioned down below:

The new landing page makes it easier to keep tabs on your work. You can have access to them instead of arriving on the My files tab. Now, when you will first open OneDrive, you’ll find yourself on the new Home page that resembles the dashboard in the online version of Office.

Similar to the Office web app, OneDrive Home will now contain a list of your files, organized by how recently you accessed them. Moreover, there will be a list of filters that let you sort your documents by Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and PDF file types.

There will also be a new “Activity” column to the right of the “Owner” file field. It will tell you when someone leaves a comment, @mentions another user, or assigns you a task within a shared document.

On the left side of the Home view, Microsoft will be adding a new Quick access section, where you can find and pin your most frequently accessed spaces. It will be the same as that on Windows.

These new changes aren’t live for the users right now. However, Microsoft says OneDrive Home will be available in “the coming months.” It is expected that the new Home page will serve as a central hub to help you stay organized while collaborating remotely. In addition to all this, Microsoft is also rolling out its photo story feature for the OneDrive mobile app to users residing in Australia. There had been no words regarding the global rollout of this feature yet.

