Microsoft New Features Launched for Unified Office mobile app

Microsoft had launched a unified app a few days back which is now available to Android and iOS. Well this is an old news so fur sure it will not excite you all. However, yesterday Microsoft has announced new features about which people were longing for so long. Microsoft new features leave a reason for people to jump to this unified app.

The company is planning to add three most important features to Office Mobile App including Word Dictation, Excel Card view and outline to Power Point.

Microsoft New Features- Here’s what you Need to Know about them

Word Dictation:

Do you still remember the dictation that our teacher used to take in our class? Well this feature is same like it. This feature lets users to dictate documents, voice commands and toolbars with a purpose to edit, format and adding punctuation.

Excel Card View:

Excel card view was the most wanted feature as excel is the most widely used office app. With this feature, users will able t o view and edit data in an excel table row in the easier and cleaner card format.

Outline to Power point:

Outline to PowerPoint features lets you make presentation content simple. In this way, one can make a better looking power point slides while adding styling, formatting and iconography to it.

How to enjoy Microsoft new features:

In order to enjoy unified Office app and new features, download it from App Store and Google Play Store.

