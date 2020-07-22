Microsoft Office new user Interface reveals

Today Microsoft is teasing the future UI and design, and proposing some significant changes to the traditional ribbon interface for its Microsoft office. Throughout the past couple of years, the software giant has slowly revamped Office with its Fluent Design program adding new icons, a dark mode and overhauling the ribbon toolbar by making it smaller and simpler to use. The next step of Microsoft Office design saw the company concentrate on usability even more.

The next wave of changes to Microsoft 365 UX will go even further by fading brand colors from app headers and discovering responsive commanding. Microsoft’s corporate vice president of design and research. This helps you to pass a simplified toolbar across the device to wherever it is most useful, using incremental disclosure to show commands contextually

This dynamic command would see the ribbon gui of Office swapped with a toolbar that can be undocked to move nearby actions that you take with specific commands into documents. Microsoft is currently exploring how this interface will work, but some of the design details the company is teasing today will roll out within a year or two, according to Friedman.

The ribbon has been a signature experience since its inception which brings together user intent and order. It originated on the desktop, but as the world and the lives of people are entirely cross-platform and multi-device, we are reinventing the future intention and context-aware command.