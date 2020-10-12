The tech giant Microsoft has just updated its Chromium Edge browser which is being launched through windows update since June 2020. The latest update to the Edge browser could be game-changing as the company has added video calling enabled by Skype directly to Edge browser. In addition to that, it will also include enhancements to its PDF viewer, an addition of a built-in screenshot tool, new shopping features and a bunch of themes.

Microsoft Rolls Out Some New Updates for its Chromium Edge Browser

The famous video calling platform Zoom attained immense popularity at the beginning of 2020 so Microsoft also decided to make its program better by making it much easier to join Skype calls. To achieve that objective, Microsoft is directly integrating Skype into the Chromium Edge Browser using a dedicated “Meet Now” button.it would make video calls much more efficient.

By using the ‘Meet Now’ button users can directly conduct a meeting with a link that they can share with nearly fifty people without requiring any kind of sign-in or download.

The session is comprised of all the features that you see in Skype-like screen share, chat, recordings, and a 24-hour limit. Right now, Zoom has a 40-min limit while Google Meets has a1 hour limit which was re-imposed after almost a 6-month free period expected to keep up with its competition Zoom.

The PDF update adds support for table of contents enabling you to navigate easily via PDFs. Along with that, there is also a screenshot tool that permits you to take screenshots and the edge automatically scrolls down as well if you need a whole page.

There is an addition of another interesting feature that enables users to compare the price of goods from different retailers as they browse to grasp the best products.

