Recently, the tech giant Microsoft has informed about two new updates for its Edge browser. Among them, a feature has been entitled as Password Monitor which indicates a person if its password has been hacked or attempted to change.

The company added this latest feature in order to increase the security of online users. The password monitor operates in a very simple manner. After the user turns on the feature, Microsoft Edge checks the saved password in the Zedge against a known repository of already exposed credentials. Along with that, it alerts the users if an exact match is found.

A New Update to Microsoft Edge Will Make it More Secure

Now it’s up to the users if they give any response by changing their passwords or credentials. If a user ignores any notification at the time, he can still find it on the Edge Password Manager page. If a person wishes to make changes to the password at a later date, they will be able to change their credentials from the password manager page.

However, It is still not clear whether the password monitoring feature will be only available in the final version of the Edge browser or not. Because all the new features are only being examined in the beta version.

Some other features which Microsoft is testing include a new Tab Page Search box management policy and the administrative template update. These features will also be launched soon. The new updates can certainly improve the rating of the Microsoft Edge browser.

