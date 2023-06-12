Microsoft sees no need for a new Xbox generation

The CEO of Microsoft Xbox business, Phil Spencer, has stated that he sees “no need” for a significant refresh to the company’s platforms. He stated in a recent interview that the company’s current hardware meets all of its needs, as seen by positive customer response.

An improved version of the previously existing Xbox Series S series was revealed by the business during the Xbox Games Showcase event, however, it just included greater memory. The company has “significantly increased” shipments in an effort to make up for the shortage of Series X consoles.

Every three years or so, console developers unveil a whole new lineup. In particular, the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles made their debut in 2020. Bloomberg reports that the rate of developer investment in hardware has slowed because, for example, 8K resolution isn’t as popular as 4K resolution; many customers can’t see the difference, and the price gap between the two devices is large. Spencer, on the other hand, stresses the importance of listening to customers. Xbox, for one, did not feel it necessary to offer NFT- or blockchain-related gaming items.

Xbox presented 13 new in-studio projects on Sunday, with a 40-minute presentation dedicated solely to Microsoft subsidiary Bethesda’s Starfield project. This, despite the fact that many Xbox customers are unsure of the company’s ability to self-publish popular platform games.

Microsoft has endeavored to accomplish yet another crucial objective: the approval of the studio’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc. Because of concerns that Microsoft would grow to dominate the cloud gaming sector, British officials scuttled the transaction. Spencer has been silent on whether or not the firm would withdraw from the UK gaming sector in light of the judgment by the local regulator. Microsoft, so he claims, is actively seeking one. Microsoft has already struck multiple arrangements to give content and services to cloud gaming providers, including major competitors like NVIDIA, demonstrating its commitment to not exploit its dominance in the gaming business. Microsoft announced on Sunday that NVIDIA GeForce Now customers would have access to a subset of the PC Game Pass cloud-based titles.

Spencer has stated that the cloud gaming industry should not be seen as separate from the console market, but rather as an “adjunct” to it.

