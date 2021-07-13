Microsoft Teams will Soon let you use phone as a walkie-talkie

Microsoft Teams is making your communication with colleagues easier. The company is launching a feature that will let you use your mobile devices as a walkie-talkie over a wireless or cellular connection.

This new feature will be made available globally by September. Turning your phone into Walkie-Talkie is quite a reliable and convenient experience as it will reduce the number of devices people need to carry and at the same time providing the necessary security. This feature suits the first-line workers the best however employees can use it and can save card recharge money.

While telling about this new functionality, Emma Williams, CVP of modern workplace verticals at Microsoft, said:

“The new natively built into Teams functionality will help lower costs for IT from companies and organizations. She also added that the feature is more secured when compared to analog devices with unsecured networks, and you will not need to worry about eavesdropping or crosstalk.”

The feature will work over Wi-Fi or cellular data and can be used across different geographic locations. To further enhance Microsoft Team’s walkie-talkie feature, one can use a wireless headset.

After the feature is launched, one can use it by opening the app on your smartphone and look for the Walkie Talkie icon in the navigation bar. This option will be placed in the ‘Menu’ tab.

No doubt the usage of video conferencing apps like Teams has given us an idea of how these apps can provide ease in our daily lives. No doubt turning phones into Walkie-Talkie- is the most convenient feature and the company will also get more subscribers due to this feature.

