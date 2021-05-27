Microsoft to Launch the Next Generation of Windows OS in the Near Future

The tech giant Microsoft is planning to roll out the next generation of Windows Operating System in the near future. At the Build 2021 conference, the CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella gave a hint regarding the upcoming Windows OS update. In his keynote during the conference, Satya said,

Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows. Our promise to you is this: we will create more opportunities for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetize applications. We look forward to sharing more very soon.

It is expected that the new Windows OS update will bring an array of design changes for the File Explorer, Start Menu, and even the Action Center. According to a rumor, the next-generation update of Windows will be codenamed ‘Sun Valley’ and is expected to be released at the end of this year. Nadella has teased that the upcoming update will create new opportunities for developers and content creators.

Furthermore, according to a report, Microsoft is operating on bringing massive User Interface changes and even a new app store for Windows. Nadella’s rhetoric seems to point towards the app store, hinting that the company may roll out features that will unlock more monetization opportunities for creators and developers. Some other features that are expected to arrive with the next generation of Windows encompass new system icons, the end of Windows 95 icons, and more.

