Miss Lina Khan: Chair of Federal Trade Commission

Miss Lina Khan’s now has the role which is a hugely powerful one, which protects consumers from bad business practices and companies from unfair competition. Worryingly for technology giants, Miss Lina Khan has been one of their most vocal and active critics. Now she has the authority to back up her ideas. She has gone from legal activist and academic to holding perhaps the most powerful consumer protection job in the country i.e. chair of the Federal Trade Commission. The commission is already in the process of suing Facebook, with Amazon next on the investigation list, for “illegally maintaining its personal social networking monopoly through a years-long course of anticompetitive conduct”.

Miss Khan was born in the UK and moved to the US with her parents at the age of 11. In an interview she explained her career transition of her interest in competition law as a policy researcher after graduating. Her main concern is that Big Tech is simply too big – that a few large US tech firms dominate the sector. She uses the late 19th Century railroads infrastructure as a comparison to now a few big companies or “trusts”, owns the competition. “Anti-trust” legislation was passed to prevent companies from having monopoly. These firms essentially provide infrastructure to the digital age and a small group of private executives are deciding the rules of who can use the infrastructure and that too on their terms.