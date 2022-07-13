MMBL signs an agreement with IBP to upskill its employees

Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), has joined hands with the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (IBP), the country’s leading premier banking training institute, to upskill and develop the capacities of its valued workforce and help strengthen banking experience of its customers and delivery standards. Through this collaboration, more than 1500 frontline MMBL employees will be enrolled at IBP in its specialized banking education and training programs, IBP Superior Qualification, and IBP Microfinance Diploma.

President and CEO, MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam, and Khawlah Usman, Director of Marketing and Sales, IBP, signed the agreement earlier this week in the presence of senior officials from both organizations, expressing their commitment to ensure quality banking services to the customers through meaningful collaborations. the quality of services in the banking industry through meaningful collaborations.

Speaking at the occasion, President and CEO, MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam said,

“We are excited to join hands with Pakistan’s most prestigious banking education institute, IBP. The Institute’s long-term commitment to developing technically qualified banking service professionals gels well with our focus to provide the highest standards in banking service delivery and customer handling. I am positive that the knowledge gained by our employees’ banking education at IBP will enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction across the board”.

Sharing her thoughts, Khawlah Usman, Director of Marketing and Sales, IBP, said, “We are glad to welcome MMBL’s young and dynamic employees. The Bank has already made its mark by achieving various laurels in the industry, and I am glad to witness its pursuit of further excellence through regular capacity enhancement of its employees. IBP has been operating for nearly seven decades to diversify and enrich Pakistan’s banking industry with a pool of learned and experienced professionals. We are committed to provide quality banking education and up-skilling of banking professionals vis-à-vis the ever-evolving needs, opportunities, and challenges of the industry.”

As Pakistan’s largest digital financial bank, MMBL currently serves over 40 million registered users, including over 15 million monthly active mobile wallets, and has over 100 branches across Pakistan. The Bank constantly strives to facilitate customers by streamlining nationwide access to simplified and convenient financial solutions. The partnership with IBP endorses MMBL’s vision to maintain its position as the ‘Employer of Choice’ in the industry by enabling its employees to attain the highest degree of professional excellence and career growth.

Customer-centricity is one of the core values of MMBL with a focus on providing the best possible services to existing and potential new customers. MMBL is keen to expand its organizational development portfolio in collaboration with the Institute of Bankers Pakistan for additional learning programs in the coming months.

