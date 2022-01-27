Mobile Operators Cast Doubt on PTA’s QoS Survey

Jazz has denied PTA’s claim of noncompliance on QoS and considered PTA’s survey as faulty. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has recently conducted a Quality of Services (QoS) survey on cellular mobile operators (CMOs) and imposed a hefty fine on Pakistan’s largest telecom operator, Jazz.

The disputed fine comes at a time when PTA failed to lure mobile operators to buy additional spectrum. It is being rumored that PTA is now using such tactics as a vengeance from mobile operators for its failed spectrum auction.

In a statement by Jazz on the recent PTA decision, it say that “Jazz believes that there is a clear divergence in the technical process employed in measuring the quality of services by PTA and the agreed mechanisms, which has led to such disputed findings. Still, on its part, Jazz is further reviewing PTA’s verdict and will address it in due course as our top priority remains to ensure an optimum customer experience”.

Jazz Considers PTA’s QoS Survey to be faulty

The cellular mobile operator (CMO) Jazz has the largest user base in the country. It implies that Jazz would be facing more maintenance issues as compared to the other telecom companies. Therefore, Jazz has invested more in the maintenance of its services and also employed a larger workforce as compared to the other telecom operators.

The national telecom regulator has stated that Jazz has failed to comply with QoS on key performance indicators. Consequently, PTA has inflicted a hefty fine of PKR 30 million on Jazz for non-compliance on quality of services (QoS). However, Jazz has denied all those claims and has asked for a probe into the recent surveys conducted by PTA. There is a strong probability that jazz may be right and the PTA’s officials who conducted the survey might be incompetent and showed negligence while doing the survey.

