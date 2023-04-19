Mobile Phone Imports Declined by 71% in 9 months of FY23

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed that Mobile phone imports declined by 71% in the first nine months of FY23. According to PBS reports, the total imports of mobile phones from Jul-Mar in the current fiscal year were $463m which is 71% less than the same period last year. Mobile phones worth $1.596bn were imported in the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.
Pakistan’s mobile phone imports declined by 55.09 per cent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in March 2023. It stood at $ 14.846 million compared to imports of $ 33.054 million in February 2023.
Mobile phone imports registered 91.93 per cent negative growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in March 2023 when compared to $ 183.894 million in March 2022.
The overall telecom imports into the country stood at $ 744.910 million during July-March 2023. It registered 65.14 per cent negative growth compared to $ 2.137 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.
On a YoY basis, the overall telecom imports registered a decline of 86.51 per cent and stood at $ 36.112 million in March 2023 compared to $ 267.705 million in March 2022. On an MoM basis, the overall telecom imports registered a 44.22 per cent decline in March 2023 compared to $ 64.741 million during February 2023.
Other apparatus imports stood at $ 282.210 million in July-March fiscal year 2023. It registered a 47.81 per cent decrease compared to $ 540.778 million during the same period of the last fiscal year.
