Recently, Capital city police officer Mohammad Ali Gandapur and SSP (operations) Mansoor Aman told reporters that mobile phone service would be suspended in Peshawar on 9th and 10th Muharram. The suspension of mobile phone services is a part of the security plan along with 10,500 police and security personnel, which will be deployed across the provincial capital for the safety of mourning rallies.

Mobile Phone Services to Remain Suspended in Peshawar on 9th & 10th Muharram

Mr. Gandapur told that the city police department had decided about the suspension of mobile phone service on Ashura, and sent a draft to the interior ministry for formal approval.

He informed that the police would ensure three-layered security to all 116 processions to be taken out in Peshawar. Drone cameras would be utilized to observe the movement of suspects, while snipers would be stationed at high-rise buildings on every route.

Furthermore, Mr. Gandapur also informed about the deployment of the personnel of the rapid response force, anti-terrorist squad, women police, bomb disposal unit, city patrolling force, and district security branch in the city.

The CCPO said that the procession routes would be checked by the bomb disposal unit and sniffer dogs. Under the security plan, a total of sixty three imambargahs and nine sabeels will be provided with sufficient security. During the last two weeks, nearly 1,130 suspicious people were caught in the city, while necessary actions had been taken against 1,500 people during the checking of tenant registrations.

Check out? Govt Plans to Amend Mobile Service Obligations & KPIs in Upcoming License Renewal of Mobile Operators