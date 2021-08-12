Moeed Spots Anti-Pakistan Social Media Campaign and links it to Afghan war

Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yousaf and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, while presenting a report on anti-Pakistan trends on social media, said that a deliberately false news campaign was being launched against Pakistan. According to them, India and now the Afghan authorities are involved in this vicious propaganda.

Moeed Spots Anti-Pakistan Social Media Campaign and Links it to the Afghan War

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, National Security Adviser Moeed Yousaf said,

The trend of imposing sanctions on Pakistan is fake. Efforts are being made to lay the rubble of 20 years of failure in Afghanistan on Pakistan and trends related to sanctions on Pakistan are being pursued.

These are the links to the EUD Info Lab that we see here. It may be recalled that last year, a report by the EU News Info Lab, a research institute working on fake news in the European Union, revealed the information regarding the pro-India network, which has been established for the last 15 years. Similarly, Operation Disinformation and Influence spread their nets in the United Nations and the European Union in an attempt to ‘promote the Indian narrative’ and ‘defame Pakistan globally’.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry claimed that “major social media trends against Pakistan have been supported by India and the biggest player inside Pakistan who has helped India is a Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

Elaborating on the recent trend of sanctions on Pakistan, he said that in the last few days, 20,000 tweets have been sent by PTM in the trend called ‘Sanction Pakistan,’ to further damage Pakistan’s integrity and creating hurdles in its development.

