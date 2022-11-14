Monster Hunter: Pokémon Unite Studio Is Working On Game Development For Mobile Phones TiMi Studio Group & Capcom Are Working On New Monster Hunter Mobile Game.

To “reproduce the hunting movements that mark the Monster Hunter series,” TiMi Studio Group and Capcom are collaborating on a Monster Hunter mobile game for portable devices. Though the specifics of this impending adventure are as yet unclear, you can rest assured that TiMi’s extensive background in mobile game creation will serve as valuable background material.

The company is one of the most productive mobile game developers in the world. They developed games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Pokémon Unite and others like Honor of Kings and Arena of Valor. Whatever it’s working on with Capcom, whether it’s a third-person Monster Hunter adaption or a spinoff, will be exciting.

The game reportedly offers a “unique” mobile experience for novice and veteran gamers. Capcom and TiMi are excited for the development of the game, however, they have not announced the release date yet.

This is not the first time a Capcom game has been adapted for mobile devices. Monster Hunter Stories, first launched for the Nintendo DS in 2011, received a deluxe mobile adaptation in 2017. Additionally, Apple’s Arcade add it to it’s subscription program. There, it has met with great popularity among both newcomers and seasoned Monster Hunter players.

It’s a fantastic way to jump into the long-running series. It’s likely what paved the way for the forthcoming mobile game adaption. This unreleased content may not have as strong a focus on storytelling as the Stories games, but it will still likely have references to both Monster Hunter‘s past and its potential future.

With TiMi in charge and the success of the studio’s most recent mobile game, Pokémon Unite, expectations are high for this port. In the coming months, we’ll be sharing more details about the game’s development. Moreover, we’ll discuss more about what players can expect when it ultimately debuts on iOS and Android.

Read Also: Best Apple Arcade games for 2022