Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 40 back in May. The company launched the phone in different markets. But the phone never made its way to North America. Now, the company is working on the new version of the Motorola Edge (2023).

Renders of a “Motorola Edge (2023)” have now surfaced on the web. This could be the NA version of the Edge 40 or it might be a completely separate model.

Motorola Edge (2023) Render Leaks Show A Familiar Design

The renders seem similar enough to the Edge 40. The renders revealed the curved edges of the screen, the camera island, the lens and LED flash positioning, the whole thing. Moreover, the phone will come with a “50MP” main camera.

If the Edge (2023) is indeed a rebranded Edge 40, then the phone will come with a 6.55” 144Hz OLED display (FHD+, HDR+). Moreover, it will come with a Dimensity 8020 chipset. It will have a 4,400mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. The body will feature a vegan leather back and an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The Edge (2022) launched at $500 last year. Moreover, the Edge+ (2023), which is identical to the European Edge 40 Pro, has an MSRP of $800. That’s a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone, however, so the price gap is to be expected.

