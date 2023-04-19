According to some latest reports, Motorola is working on the Razr lineup. Motorola is working on two different Razr models in the pipeline for a 2023 launch. These are Motorola Razr Pro and Razr Lite. The reports revealed that both phones will launch on June 1.
Razr Pro and Razr Lite are likely to start selling at a later date both stateside and in Europe. If their formal “launch” is indeed set for June 1, that gives Motorola more than enough time to beat Samsung’s next-gen foldable to stores around the world.
Motorola to Launch its Next-Gen Razr Pro and Razr Lite Foldables
The Motorola Razr Pro, aka Razr+ (2023), aka Razr 40 Ultra, meanwhile, will sport a MASSIVE cover screen. On the other hand, the Razr Lite will launch with a punch hole for the camera under the foldable panel that has thin bezels around it. It will have the volume rockers and the power key on the top right-hand side.
According to previous leaks, the Razr Lite will have a teeny-tiny external screen and two totally mysterious main cameras. It will come with a very compact-looking primary display with relatively thin bezels and a centred hole punch. This is all that we know so far about the devices. we will definitely get more details about the upcoming devices in the near future.
