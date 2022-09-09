The Motorola Edge 30 series is now official with the flagship Edge 30 Ultra. The phone will go on sale in Europe. The series further includes Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo. But in this article, we will discuss the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. The phone itself has a number of mouth-watering features. Let’s dig into it.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is Official: 200MP cam, SD 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 125W charging

First of all the phone has the world’s highest-megapixel camera – the 200MP ISOCELL HP1 – a 1/1.22″ sensor that does 16-in-1 pixel binning for resulting 12.5MP final images with a combined 2.56µm pixel pitch. The sensor can also output 50MP stills with 1.28μm individual pixels, and even the full 200MP resolution with 0.64μm pixels. The lens in front has OIS and f/1.95 aperture.

The other two rear cameras are a 50MP ultrawide, and a 12MP Sony IMX663 telephoto which offers 2x optical zoom. The selfie camera is the OmniVision OV60a 60MP unit.

Moreover, the phone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1250 nits. Surprisingly enough, the phone comes with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G chip with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage is up to 512GB.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra has a 4,610mAh battery. The phone supports 50W wireless charging or a whopping 125W TurboPower wired charging. Motorola says you can get 12 hours worth of usage in just 7 minutes on the cable.

The Edge 30 Ultra is on sale from today in Interstellar Black and Starlight White. The starting price is €900 for the base 128GB storage version.

