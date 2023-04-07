Motorola has just recently introduced the high-end Edge 40 Pro. The phone has come with many amazing specs. Some previous reports were claiming that the company will launch the vanilla variant alongside the Pro model. But that did not happen. The good part is that Motorola Edge 40 is still in the development phase and will launch soon. Now, some new images of Motorola Edge 40 leaked online revealing the four beautiful colour options.
Motorola Edge 40 Leaked Images Show Four Eye-catching Colour Options
Let’s start with “Viva Magenta” (a hue recently used for the Edge 30 Fusion). Viva Magenta was named Pantone Colour of the Year 2023, hence the little Pantone badge on the back. Here are some additional colourways, all of them shared by Roland Quandt. Other than blue, all colours have a faux leather texture to them. These colours should be known as Nebula Green, Lunar Blue and Eclipse Black.
As a quick refresher, the vanilla Motorola Edge 40 will come with the Dimensity 8020 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB storage. It will feature a 6.55” FHD+ OLED display (20:9, 144Hz). At the back, the phone will have a 50MP main camera (1.0µm pixels, f/1.4 aperture, OIS), a 13MP ultra-wide module (120°) and a 2MP macro cam. At the front, the phone will have a 32MP selfie camera(0.7µm, f/2.4).
The battery will have a 4,400mAh capacity and will support 68W wired TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging. All versions will have an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Anyhow, we are unclear about the launch date of the phone. But hopefully, the company will lunch it by end of the 2nd quarter of the year.
