Motorola Edge+ will be the Company’s First Phone to Have A 108MP Camera

After the cancellation of MWC, almost many big companies have announced the flagship devices that they were planned to announce on that event or at least the launch date of their devices. However, Motorola is the one who has not revealed any smartphone from quite some time. Now, a Motorola smartphone has appeared in some renders namely Motorola Edge+.

The leaks have revealed that the phone will come with a triple camera on the back. A famous leakster @TechDroider has said that it will be the first phone from the company to launch with a 108MP sensor.

The triple rear-camera setup will include 108+16+8MP cameras. The company’s previous model, One Zoom has an 8MP telephoto cam (3x zoom) and a 16MP ultrawide snapper, so we hope that the Edge+ will also follow the same pattern.

Moreover, the phone will come with a 25MP camera to take selfies. Also, the phone will have a punch-hole on its 6.67” curvy waterfall display.

Furthermore, the phone will come with the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset. Also, it will be a 5G phone. The other prominent features of the phone will be its massive 5,170mAh battery and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The company has not revealed any information regarding the launch date of the phone yet. But we hopefully will get it very soon.