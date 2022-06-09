The Moto G lineup from Motorola has been making ground in the smartphone market lately with some quality devices. Now, the company has added two new remarkable devices to its Moto G series. First is the 5G capable Moto G62 and the other one is the 4G supported Moto G42. These aren’t high-end phones with flagship chipsets, therefore, they are available at an affordable price. Furthermore, both the devices would be released in the selected regions across Europe, Latin America, Asia, and the Middle East in the near future.

Now we would discuss each device one by one:

Motorola Rolls Out Two New Smartphones in G Lineup

Specifications of Moto G42:

The Moto G42 is equipped with a 16MP selfie camera, along with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera on the rear side. Moreover, the device features a 6.4-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of performance, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 is at the helm, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of power, the device has a powerful 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging capability. For all music lovers, the G42 is equipped with dual speakers and Dolby Atmos technology. The operating system in the phone is Android 12 with MyUX on top and is available in blue and rose colors.

Specifications of Moto G62 5G

Moto G62 5G features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of performance, the device is equipped with Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor. For photo lovers, a 16MP selfie camera is installed inside a punch-hole cutout on the front, while a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide module, and a 2MP macro lens are found on the back. In terms of storage, the phone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot.

Check out? Motorola leaks new image of its upcoming Moto G42