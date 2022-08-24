Mozilla FireFox 104 Released With Tweaks To Reduce Battery Usage

Mozilla Keeps on bringing new updates and releases to engage its users. Recently, Mozilla Firefox 104 got released with a number of helpful changes. The all-new update is notable for several optimizations made to its power efficiency, Quick Actions, annotations in the built-in PDF viewer, and much more.

Advertisement

Mozilla Firefox 104 Is An Open Source Software

Firefox 104 has brought a lot of changes and features. Some of them are jotted down below:

Power optimizations: The user interface can now go into power-saving mode when the browser window is minimized. so, it can reduce battery usage when idle. The profile interface now comes with the ability to analyze the energy consumption associated with the operation of the site. In addition to that, Energy Analyzer is currently available on Windows 11 systems and on Apple computers with the M1 chip right now.

The user interface can now go into power-saving mode when the browser window is minimized. so, it can reduce battery usage when idle. Picture-in-picture : Users can now enable subtitles for Disney+ videos. Prior to this, subtitles were shown only for YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Funimation, Tubi, Dailymotion, Hotstar, and SonyLIV and sites using the Web Video Text Track format.

: Users can now enable subtitles for Disney+ videos. Prior to this, subtitles were shown only for YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Funimation, Tubi, Dailymotion, Hotstar, and SonyLIV and sites using the Web Video Text Track format. Quick Actions: Users can now enable an experimental feature that will show built-in feature suggestions as long as you type in the address bar. The suggestions like “clear cache”, and “open settings”. It is quite helpful.

Users can now enable an experimental feature that will show built-in feature suggestions as long as you type in the address bar. The suggestions like “clear cache”, and “open settings”. It is quite helpful. The built-in PDF viewer can now support an edit mode. Moreover, it also offers features such as drawing graphic labels that are freehand drawings and text comments. In addition to that, users can customize the color, line weight, and font size using new buttons in the PDF Viewer panel.

can now support an edit mode. Moreover, it also offers features such as drawing graphic labels that are freehand drawings and text comments. In addition to that, users can customize the color, line weight, and font size using new buttons in the PDF Viewer panel. The Android version of firefox can now offer to autocomplete for address forms. It further suggests previously entered addresses. Moreover, users can edit and add addresses in Settings.

of firefox can now offer to autocomplete for address forms. It further suggests previously entered addresses. Moreover, users can edit and add addresses in Settings. Android: Support for selective history removal is being added for Android users. Users can now delete the navigation history for the last hour or the last two days.

Firefox 104 is actually free and open-source software. All Windows and macOS users that are already using the browser will be able to get the latest version as an over-the-air update in the coming days.

Also Read: Firefox 103 Update Brings A Few Helpful Changes (phoneworld.com.pk)