Now Make Calls to Any Network with Nayatel Mobile Offer

Nayatel offers a very reasonable Mobile offer for its users. Now Make Calls to Any Network with Nayatel Mobile Offer. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 300 minutes to make calls on any network. Moreover, the users can subscribe to this offer in just Rs. 200.

Now Make Calls to Any Network with Nayatel Mobile Offer

Offered Incentives:

300 minutes to make calls to any network.

How to Subscribe to this offer:

There are three methods to subscribe to this offer. Choose any of the following

Login to Customer portal. Email: [email protected] SMS: SUB < SPACE > MO < SPACE > Number1,Number2 and send to 0302 8555 941-2.

Price:

Nayatel users can get this offer in Just Rs. 200

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month

Terms and Conditions: