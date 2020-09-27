Now Make Calls to Any Network with Nayatel Mobile Offer
Nayatel offers a very reasonable Mobile offer for its users. Now Make Calls to Any Network with Nayatel Mobile Offer. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 300 minutes to make calls on any network. Moreover, the users can subscribe to this offer in just Rs. 200.
Offered Incentives:
- 300 minutes to make calls to any network.
How to Subscribe to this offer:
There are three methods to subscribe to this offer. Choose any of the following
- Login to Customer portal.
- Email: [email protected]
- SMS: SUB < SPACE > MO < SPACE > Number1,Number2 and send to 0302 8555 941-2.
Price:
- Nayatel users can get this offer in Just Rs. 200
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one month
Terms and Conditions:
- Offer is applicable on phone numbers (PHONE) and not on user ID.
- Rewards offer not applicable on this package
- Expiry date of mobile offer will be last day of month regardless of the activation date
- If the offer is unsubscribed during the month no monetary adjustment will be given
- Offer can be availed multiple times and will renew automatically by 1st of every month unless unsubscribed
- User will not be able to make any outgoing call if Nayatel account gets locked due to non-payment
- Package is offered only for cellular calls for PHONE services
- After consuming free 300 minutes, normal tariff rates apply
- Free minutes that are not consumed will not be carried forward
- Taxes apply
- Advance billing is applicable on the offer
- Calls will be charged on per minute basis