NBA 2K21 is now available on Google Stadia and it happens over a week after the launch of Marvel’s Avengers, Hello Neighbor, Hitman, Super Bomberman R Online, and more on Google Stadia. It looks Google Stadia is now focusing on extending its family rapidly.

For readers’ information, NBA 2K21 is the latest in a long line of the basketball game that was developed by Visual Concepts and published by 2K Sports, based on the National Basketball Association (NBA). With this latest generation, you can see the same basic gameplay and experience as past titles, this time updated for the 2021 season.

NBA 2K21 is Now Available on Google Stadia

“NBA 2K21 is now available on current-generation platforms worldwide. With its release, the game offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and basketball culture, including exciting improvements upon its best-in-class gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes. Everything is Game in NBA 2K21”, according to 2K.

Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts said, “This may be one of the most unique years for the NBA and basketball gaming ever, and the team at Visual Concepts is proud to bring NBA 2K21 to millions of players around the world. We’re very excited to jump on the sticks and join our community of players today; we can’t wait to see you on the court.”

The current-gen version of the game comes with several new additions and improvements. Players will get to enjoy a variety of basketball experiences.

