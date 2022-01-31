As we all know Netflix is one of the most famous video-sharing platforms that enables users to stream content in high quality. On its mobile platform, however, it allows only a few handsets and chipsets to support HD and HDR content. For that purpose, the platform updates its support list every now and then. Simultaneously, the company has updated the list once again and included the newly released Exynos 2200 chipset in it. Therefore, this is an indication from the company that the upcoming Samsung flagship, the Galaxy S22 would support HD on Netflix. As it is confirmed by numerous sources that the upcoming Galaxy S22 would be equipped with the Exynos 2200 chipset.

Netflix Confirms HD support for the upcoming Exynos 2200 & Samsung S22 lineup

However, it isn’t a big deal as the Exynos 2200 is a flagship chipset and it should have HD support. Furthermore, the support page on Netflix also listed the Exynos 2100 which came in the last year’s Galaxy S21 phones and the new S21 FE. Apart from that, the company has also listed some other UNISOC chipsets such as the UNISOC T606, T610, T612, T616, and T618.

Some specifications of the upcoming S22:

Samsung Unpacked 2022 event is soon going to happen, and it would be featuring three S22 models including Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. These smartphones will certainly be powered by the Exynos 2200. The phones would be equipped with a 6.1-inch FHD+ screen (S22), a 6.6-inch FHD+ panel (S22+), and a 6.8-inch QHD+ (S22 ultra). All of these smartphones would have a high 120Hz refresh rate. The S22 and S22+ will feature a 12MP UW + 50MP W + 10MP telephoto triple rear cameras, while the S22 Ultra will feature a 108MP W+ 10MP telephoto+ 10MP periscope + 12MP UW quad rear camera system. In addition to that, the Ultra will have S-Pen support. Apart from that, there will be a 5,000mAh battery in the Ultra, a 4,500mAh battery in the Plus model, and a 3,700mAh in the base model.

