Netflix has now announced a vertical video format feature for only iOS users known as Fast Laughs. We have already reported about the feature on our website. The feature is getting quit popular across the globe and has a full-screen feed of funny clips from Netflix’s comedy catalog. Unfortunately, it is available in selected countries for a time being. The short clips in Fast Laughs has been taken from films, series, sitcoms, and stand-up shows.

Netflix ‘Fast Laughs’ is Best for Quick Laughers

Users in Pakistan are desperately waiting for the feature and asked on several social platforms that when the feature will hit the app in Pakistan. Personally, I think that feature is best from quick laughter. My cousin in UK, who is currently staying in UK, has shared his experience about the feature and appreciated that it gives you the best laughter moments in a very short time. So, there would be no need to watch the full comedy shows or series to enlighten your mood.

The catalog includes Murder Mystery, Big Mouth, The Crew and stand up from comedians Ali Wong, Jerry Seinfeld and Kevin Hart among others. Netflix also said that it will not only take the clips from its originals but also from its entire catalog. Users will also be able to share the clips individually on Whatsapp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter with their friends to get fun together.

Patrick Flemming, director of product innovation at Netflix. said “Since the company always aims to look for new ways to make discovery easier for members, and also keep them entertained with the best content possible, the addition of Fast Laughs will definitely offer users the pinch of laughter or may even serve as a mood booster to keep them going throughout the day”

Netflix also said in their last earnings report that the TikTok is their major competitor. It said that TikTok knows how to increase the user’s engagement with every passing day. The matter of the fact is that these two platforms are making different kinds of content, but still users, especially the youth, are preferring to spend more time on TikTok as compared to Netflix.

