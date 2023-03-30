Netflix Games to Arrive on TVs with Option of Having iPhone as Controller: Report

Netflix is reportedly designing a new feature that would let users play their favorite games on smart TV platforms, with the added convenience of having to use their iPhones as controllers. The Netflix Games collection, which was rolled out in 2021 with little fanfare, offers an array of games, ranging from those inspired by Netflix properties to more random offerings.
According to a source, code within the Netflix app indicates that Netflix Games may soon be available on TV sets, and users will be able to use their iPhones as controllers. While using a phone as a controller isn’t a novel concept, it is important to note that digital buttons and analog sticks on a phone screen may not offer the best gaming experience.
While details on how the new development will be implemented remain low, users can find a list of available Netflix Games on the platform’s help page for now. This step by Netflix is not far behind Apple Arcade, a gaming subscription service offered by Apple that costs $5 per month. However, Netflix subscribers can access games through their existing login, making it an even more accessible option.
Overall, the new development by Netflix shows the platform’s commitment to diversifying its offerings and staying relevant in the ever-evolving streaming industry. By bringing games to the TV screen, Netflix is making it more comfortable for users to enjoy their favorite game titles on a larger screen and with a more immersive gaming experience.
