Netflix has started testing a new feature globally on Android devices that will allow subscribers to set a timer for their favorite movie or shows. Currently, this new addition is functional for selected Netflix subscribers on Android devices globally. It is a new step to enhance the viewing experience.

At the moment, Netflix is testing the timer feature only for adult profiles but it plans to expand the feature to its Kids viewers once it launch the feature publicly as well as it is also depending on the feedback it receives from the users during the initial testing period.

Netflix is Testing Timer Feature

The spokesperson of Netflix said that “We’re always looking for new ways to improve the Netflix mobile experience. This test is the latest example – a new timer that gives members more control over their viewing experience by simply choosing their favorite show or movie and setting a timer without having to worry about pausing it before it’s over.”

With the help of new feature, people will have the option to choose between four timer settings: 15 minutes, 30 minutes, 45 minutes, or end of whatever people are watching. When the selected time limit comes to an end, the Netflix app will stop automatically. This feature will also help users to conserve battery life on Android devices.

Currently, the test is limited to some users globally with Android devices right but Netflix have plans to bring it to other devices, such as TV sets and desktops after successful testing.

To test the feature on your Netflix, follow the below steps:

Choose and play your favorite TV show or movie on Android device. You will see a clock icon, that is labeled Timer, in the upper right corner. Tap on Timer. Select 15, 30, 45 minutes, or “Finish Show.”

