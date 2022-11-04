Netflix Launches new Low-Cost Subscription Plan, Here’s how to Get it

Netflix has launched its new low-cost subscription plan, Basic With Ads. This new plan will cost you $7 a month which is $3 less than the next cheapest plan, Basic, which costs $10 a month. The company has launched this service in 11 other countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Spain, and the UK.

The new plan will show four to five minutes of ads each hour, with each one running for up to 30 seconds. They’ll play before and during shows and movies. Moreover, the new plan comes with a number of limitations. For instance, streams can watch videos to 720p resolution, and content can only play on one device at a time.

However, users will not be able to download videos for offline viewing with the Basic, Standard, and Premium tiers. Basic With Ads does not allow this feature. Also, some movies and shows will be missing from Netflix’s library due to licensing restrictions. Netflix is hoping that Basic With Ads will help to attract new customers.

“Basic with Ads is everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between,” the company said on its website. “We’re confident that with Netflix starting at $6.99 a month, we now have a price and plan for every fan.”

