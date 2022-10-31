Netflix Secret Codes Unlock Tons of Hidden Movies and Shows, Here’s How to Use Them

Netflix has thousands of movies and shows in its catalogue, but scrolling is exhausting. To make your search easier and more accurate, Netflix has introduced about 36,000 codes. Netflix codes are based on a number system that corresponds to a different genre or subgenre, which the algorithm uses to categorize and serve up recommendations. You can only use these codes on the Netflix website, not on the mobile app. If you really want to know the Netflix secret codes and want to learn how to use them, this article is for you.

Where to Find Netflix secret codes?

The full list of codes is available on netflix-codes.com. There are about 20 categories like anime, foreign movies and classic movies. Those categories are broken down into more specific subgenres. For example, the code for anime movies is 7424 which includes 10 more codes like anime action, anime comedies and more.

How to use Netflix Secret codes?

Here is a simple way to use the Netflix codes on the website.

1. First of all, visit netflix-codes.com on your PC or mobile browser.

2. Now, find the genre or subgenre you want to explore.

3. Now, tap the code next to the genre or subgenre you want.

4. If you have a Netflix app on your phone, the app will open and take you directly to the genre or subgenre you chose. Otherwise, it’ll open Netflix through the browser and you can view the specific movies and shows available.

5. Tap the title you want to watch.

You can also use the Netflix codes manually in your browser. Here’s how:

1. Visit netflix-codes.com on your PC or mobile browser.

2. Find the genre or subgenre you want to explore.

3. In another tab, type in <http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CODE(you want to see)>

