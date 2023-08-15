Netflix already rolled out mobile games for its valuable users. Now, Netflix is testing support for video game streaming on TV platforms and the web.

There is a growing library of games available on Netflix as a part of your Netflix subscription. However, you can only play it on your mobile devices only on Android and iOS. Now, the company has rolled out the service to your TV and computer where you can watch content on the streaming platform.

Netflix Starts Rolling Out Video Game Streaming

Netflix announced that it will start streaming games to select devices, primarily on TVs. The limited test will stream just two games: Oxenfree from Night School Studio, a Netflix Game Studio, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a gem-mining arcade game. On PCs, the games will be playable through the web using a mouse and keyboard.

However, to play games on TV, you will require a phone-based controller. That app showed up on iPhone and iPad last week. Unfortunately, the company has to launch the app on Play Store for Android devices.

As for what TVs will support Netflix games, Google’s Android TV OS will be supported, as will Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and more. The full list of Netflix notes includes:

Amazon Fire TV

Chromecast with Google TV

Nvidia Shield TV

Walmart Onn

Roku (streaming devices and TVs)

LG TVs

Samsung Smart TVs

Netflix confirmed that it will add more devices on an “ongoing basis.” Initially, the company roll out this feature in the United Kingdom and Canada.

