Level Up with Netflix: Introducing the Game Controller App for iOS

Netflix is making a concerted effort to expand its presence in the gaming industry. It is very clear because the company has just introduced a brand new app called the “Netflix Game Controller” for iOS. Using this program, you can transform your mobile device, such as a phone or tablet, into a game controller for use on your television. After pairing your smartphone with the television, you may then play games from Netflix while maintaining control of your mobile device.

Even if the App is now available, there is still a great deal that we do not understand. With what kinds of games will it be compatible? How exactly do you connect your phone to the television? When will there be an app available for people who use Android? In the description of the app, it just states that more information regarding using it to play games on the platform is “coming soon”.

Netflix Will Reportedly Reveal New Games That Are Compatible With Netflix

It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Netflix is getting into games. They have begun adding games throughout the course of the previous two years, and there are now approximately 70 options accessible. The Netflix app itself hosts some of these games, while other devices, such as mobile phones and gaming consoles, host the remaining titles. One of the most popular games that they offer is titled “Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.” The developers of the video game, which was called Night School, are now employed full-time by Netflix.

The video games “Storytellers,” “Paper Trail,” the “Monument Valley” series, and even a game from the “Assassin’s Creed” series are going to be available on Netflix in the near future. There will also be a LEGO video game released very soon. It is quite possible that you will be able to use the new controller app to play at least some of these games.

Netflix did not respond to a blog owner’s questions about which games will be compatible with the app and whether there will be an Android version. Everyone is currently awaiting the next development.

