Netflix is working on its ad-supported tier which is going to live next year. But it seems like the feature will come with a major drawback. According to some latest reports, Netflix’s ad-supported plan will block offline viewing. The upcoming ad-supported tier will no longer let users download titles to their devices for offline viewing.

Netflix’s ad-supported Plan will Block Offline Viewing

A developer Steve Moser found code within the Netflix iPhone app that the app will block users from downloading titles to their devices for offline viewing. Text in the code stated, “Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads.” The reports are also claiming that users will not be able to skip commercials.

In this regard, a Netflix spokesperson said, “We are still in the early days of deciding how to launch a lower priced, ad-supported option and no decisions have been made. So this is all just speculation at this point”.

Netflix is still in the process of setting up the ad-supported tier and plans to launch in early 2023. On the other hand, Netflix has just announced that it will soon start testing a new “add a home” feature to charge users for password sharing with others in select countries. The test will prompt users to pay an additional fee if they use an account outside their household.

