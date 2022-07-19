Netflix is Testing ‘add a home’ Option to Charge For Password Sharing

Netflix has just announced that it will soon start testing a new “add a home” feature to charge users for password sharing with others in select countries. The test will prompt users to pay an additional fee if they use an account outside their household. Netflix will begin testing the feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras next month.

Netflix is Testing the ‘add a home’ Option to Charge For Password Sharing

“It’s great that our members love Netflix movies and TV shows so much they want to share them more broadly,” said Netflix’s director of product innovation, Chengyi Long, in a statement. “But today’s widespread account sharing between households undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve our service.”

This new option will include one home where you can access Netflix on any of your devices. If you want to allow someone to use your Netflix account in an additional home, the company will ask you to pay a fee. It will cost $2.99 extra if you want to share your password with others.

Furthermore, members on a Basic Netflix plan can add one extra home, Standard users can add up to two extra homes and Premium users can add up to three extra homes. Moreover, users will have control to add or remove homes from their account settings page.

How Netflix will know that you are sharing your password with others?

Netflix has also revealed that it does not use location-based data, like GPS. On the other hand, it gets the data from the services it provides to its end users. For instance, it uses an IP address, device IDs and other information about devices signed into the Netflix account across the household. Through this method, Netflix can identify when there’s persistent sharing taking place outside a household.

