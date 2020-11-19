Are new Instagram messaging features like Snapchat?

Facebook is rolling out three Instagram messaging features and Messenger updates that make it more fun to connect with individuals on social media on Wednesday.

Watch Together the first one, is now open to use for the users. You and your buddies can tap into IGTV, Reels, TV shows, movies and trending content in real-time over video chat when you switch to the latest messaging experience on Instagram. “We’re also exclusively bringing two new shows to Messenger and Instagram via Watch Together, “Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League” and Here for It With Avani Gregg.

Watch Together: role helps users to watch TV shows, movies and video chat in real time.

Chat styles, such as tie-dye and love, so that users can tailor their discussions.

Vanish mode: when you exit a chat line, displayed messages vanish.

Users need to open a video chat on Instagram or Messenger or create a Messenger Room to screen the shows together. Users need to press the media button at the bottom right of an Instagram video chat and select the “TV & Movies” option. However in a Messenger video chat, user is required to scroll up to access the menu, and then select the “TV & Movies” option from the menu to select Watch Together.

Facebook has said that the missing functionality is already available in the US for Messenger apps, and will eventually be rolled out in European countries. The social media platform added that on Instagram, they will also announce this feature shortly.