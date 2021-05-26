Finally, WhatsApp has rolled out this feature for its users. The previous reports were claiming that WhatsApp is working on a feature that will let users play voice notes at a different speed. The new feature of WhatsApp for voice messages will allow the user to play them faster than they were received. This will be useful for those who do not have the time to listen to a long message and can speed up the process.

New WhatsApp Feature Lets Users Play Voice Notes at up to 2x Speed

The feature is available in the new update. You can check whether the new update has been rolled out for your OS or not yet. If not then don’t worry you will get it very soon. After updating to the new version, users can play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x then its usual speed.

According to WABetainfo, WhatsApp version 2.21.60.11 brings in three different speeds of playback for voice notes. This includes the standard 1.0x playback speed.

WhatsApp is also working on a review tool for voice messages, enabling users to playback a message before sending it. So that they can check whether the messages have been recorded accurately or not.

The app will provide a ‘review’ button next to the send icon that appears once a voice message is recorded on it. According to a report in WABetainfo, the online platform tracking upcoming changes in the app, the option to review voice messages is under development and not available even for beta users.

You May Also Like: WhatsApp will not Delete Your Account if You Don’t Accept its New Policy

Source: KhaleejTimes