The official Nokia vendor in Pakistan, Advance Telecom has released the Nokia 6300 4G. The phone is now available to buy in the market. The new phone is not coming with the metallic accents as we found in the Nokia 6300 but the layout is almost the same.

The phone is coming with a single camera on the back and a T9 keymat on the front. The VGA camera is accompanied by an LED flash that doubles as the flashlight. The handset is available in green, white, and charcoal colours. The Nokia 6300 4G has 512MB inside and 4MB RAM. It also supports a memory card that can expand up to 32GB. The dimensions of the phone are 131.4 x 53 x 13.7 mm and weigh 104 grams.

Nokia 6300 4G is Now Available in Pakistan

It is running Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210 processor. The phone’s powerhouse is backed by a 1500 mAh battery and the feature-rich KaiOS. Nokia promises at least 16 days on standby. It has 3.5 hours of talk time on 4G.

In the phone, the Google Assistant is instantly summoned with a dedicated button. There are pre-installed YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp in the phone. Users will be able to share 4G data with the Wi-Fi hotspot feature.